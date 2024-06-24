Bitcoin drops 4% to $61,000, witnesses second-worst weekly decline; What's behind the plunge?
The cryptocurrency maintains a market cap of around $1.2 trillion. Despite the prevailing downturn, Bitcoin's open interest has experienced a slight uptick of 0.59 per cent, reaching a current valuation of $19.1 billion.
World's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin witnessed a downturn of over 3 per cent on Monday, falling to $61,000 level. Losses are mounting in the crypto market following its second-worst weekly decline of 2024, driven by waning demand for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and uncertainty surrounding monetary policy.
