Crypto prices: Bitcoin drops 7.4% at $18,915, Ether down to $9881 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2022, 10:03 PM IST
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 60.8% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28
Bitcoin dropped 7.46% to $18,915.29 at 15:59 GMT on Saturday, losing $1,525.41 from its previous close. This marks a record-breaking 12th consecutive daily decline, reported Bloomberg.