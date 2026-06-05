Bitcoin drops below $60,000, its lowest level since October 2024: Here's why

The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, fell below $60,000 on Friday (local time), reporting its lowest level since October 2024, just before US President Donald Trump's election, which pushed it to a record high.
The currency fell by about 6 per cent around 1615 GMT, to $59.7709, before paring its losses slightly.
The election of Trump, a staunch advocate of cryptocurrencies, to the White House in November 2024 for a second term sparked a wave of enthusiasm in the sector, sending the price of the cryptocurrency soaring to nearly $110,000.
The cryptocurrency has lost over half its value since it reached a price above $126,000 in October last year and is now worth less than it was when crypto-friendly Trump retook the White House, Bloomberg reported.
The recent crash in Bitcoin was driven by multiple factors, including capital outflows from Bitcoin-focused exchange-traded funds, rising geopolitical uncertainty, and growing doubts over the strength of a key demand driver in the market. Investors have increasingly focused on Strategy Inc., the Bitcoin-heavy company co-founded by Michael Saylor, amid concerns over the sustainability of the corporate digital-asset treasury strategy that played a major role in supporting the previous crypto rally.
Additionally, the broader backdrop is increasingly getting less favourable as well. According to reports, for most of the last decade, cryptocurrencies occupied a privileged place in the risk-taking economy. However, capital that previously poured steadily into cryptocurrencies is now being spread across a broader range of speculative investments, while artificial intelligence has emerged as the latest technology trend attracting significant investor attention.
Strategy recently revealed that it had sold 32 BTC from its reserves, the first such disposal in several years. Emma Bernuau, a consultant at Eurosagency, told AFP that while the amount was minimal, the symbolic significance is considerable.
Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird, said, "For the longest time, crypto was this hot investment that Silicon Valley and the institutions were all obsessed with — and AI displaced it," and added, "It’s as simple as that: AI displaced it as the hot investment trend.”
Other cryptocurrencies also slumped lower alongside Bitcoin. Ether fell as much as 12.8 per cent on Friday to its lowest level since April 2025, while XRP, Solana and Dogecoin all fell more than five per cent.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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