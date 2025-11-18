Bitcoin Drops Below $90,000 for the First Time in Seven Months

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped below $90,000, deepening a month-long slide that has erased the cryptocurrency’s gains for 2025 and rocked sentiment across the digital-asset world.

Advertisement

The largest token fell as much as 2% during Asia trading hours, extending its decline from a record of more than $126,000 set in early October. Bitcoin last traded below that threshold — eventually tumbling to as low as $74,400 in April — after President Donald Trump upended financial markets worldwide with his initial plan for tariffs.

The reversal comes amid rising economic headwinds, including renewed concerns over interest-rate policy and stretched valuations across speculative markets.

With traders reassessing the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut in December and stock markets slipping from recent highs, risk appetite has soured — leaving Bitcoin vulnerable to further downside.

“With Fed December rate cuts pricing below 50% chance now, crypto markets continue to grind lower after losing the important 100k level in BTC,” said Shiliang Tang, managing partner of Monarq Asset Management.

Advertisement

The crypto market has struggled to find support after an early-October selloff triggered more than $19 billion in liquidations and wiped out over $1 trillion in token market value. While a cohort of institutional holders have largely held their ground, retail participation and dip-buying have faded, particularly among speculative altcoins.

Digital-asset treasuries — public companies such as Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. that amassed crypto holdings earlier this year — are now under pressure, with some forced to reassess positions as token prices fall below key accumulation levels.

Meanwhile, options traders are betting on deeper losses, with demand for downside protection at the $85,000 and $80,000 strikes dominating recent flows.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.