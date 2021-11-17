Bitcoin drops most since September in broad retreat from records

If Bitcoin drops much below its late-October lows of around $59,000, it would mark a so-called lower-low, which would leave it vulnerable to further declines, Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co., wrote in a note. But a drop below $50,000 -- before the end of the month -- would take it below its trend-line from the July lows. That means a further short-term decline would not do any technical damage, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}