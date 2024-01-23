Bitcoin drops over 20% since launch of US spot ETFs as speculators get cautious over potential impact
The digital asset rose to $49,021 on the day the ETFs from issuers including BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments went live. Bitcoin traded at $38,860on Tuesday in New York, a 20.7 per cent drop from that intraday peak.
Bitcoin has fallen over 20 per cent since the January 11 launch of the first exchange-traded funds investing directly in the token as speculators become more cautious about the potential impact of the products, according to a Bloomberg report.
