Bitcoin drops to 5-month-low amid broader market selloff; crypto down 5.3%

Bitcoin price today: Cryptocurrency benchmark, Bitcoin prices hit their 5-month-low levels on Monday amid a broader market selloff, which was prompted by investor concerns over the world economy potentially sliding into a recession.

Bitcoin prices were down 5.3 per cent at $77,901.59 as of 10:36 p.m. (IST), according to data collected from the CoinMarketCap website.

Bitcoin fell below the $75,000 mark earlier on Monday, dropping to $74,467.7, which marked a five-month low for the cryptocurrency token. The market capitalisation (M-Cap) dropped more than 4 per cent to $1.55 trillion, as the digital currency was subject to high selling pressure.

Bitcoin trading volumes surged more than 570 per cent on Monday to $100.23 billion, compared to its trading levels 24 hours ago.

The cryptocurrency hit its lifetime high levels at $109,114.88 after US President Donald Trump made his White House comeback, while the all-time low level was at $0.04865, 15 years ago in 2010.

