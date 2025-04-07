Bitcoin drops to 5-month-low amid broader market selloff; crypto down 5.3%

Bitcoin price today: Cryptocurrency benchmark, Bitcoin prices hit their 5-month-low levels on Monday amid a broader market selloff, which was prompted by investor concerns over the world economy potentially sliding into a recession.
Bitcoin prices were down 5.3 per cent at $77,901.59 as of 10:36 p.m. (IST), according to data collected from the CoinMarketCap website.
Bitcoin fell below the $75,000 mark earlier on Monday, dropping to $74,467.7, which marked a five-month low for the cryptocurrency token. The market capitalisation (M-Cap) dropped more than 4 per cent to $1.55 trillion, as the digital currency was subject to high selling pressure.
Bitcoin trading volumes surged more than 570 per cent on Monday to $100.23 billion, compared to its trading levels 24 hours ago.
The cryptocurrency hit its lifetime high levels at $109,114.88 after US President Donald Trump made his White House comeback, while the all-time low level was at $0.04865, 15 years ago in 2010.
(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.