Bitcoin drops to $92,000 as market capitalisation hits $1.83 trillion — what's behind the fall?

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, declined on Thursday, November 20, reaching a low of $92,000 amid uncertainty over a December rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Bitcoin prices dropped 0.41% to $92,140.39 at 6:15 am, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Advertisement

Bitcoin's market capitalisation stood at $1.83 trillion, while its trading volume in the last 24 hours was $80.08 billion. Meanwhile, Ether, the second-largest token, declined by 0.28% to $3,042 on Thursday.

Why is Bitcoin falling? The likelihood of a December Fed rate cut fell to 32%, prompting a decline in cryptocurrencies after the Fed minutes suggested caution regarding inflation and the labour market, according to CoinMarketCap.

This revaluation affected risk assets, with crypto markets losing $700 billion since early November. Higher interest rates decrease Bitcoin's attractiveness as a non-yielding asset.

Meanwhile, Spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced 5 consecutive days of net outflows ($2.26B total), resulting in sustained selling pressure in the crypto token.

Bitcoin has recently faced pressure, falling below $90,000 for the first time in seven months on Tuesday, November 18. The highly volatile cryptocurrency has erased its 2025 gains and is now nearly 30% lower than its October peak of over $126,000. During afternoon trading in Asia on Tuesday, the price declined by 2% to $89,953.

Advertisement

Ether has been under sustained pressure, falling nearly 40% from its August peak above $4,955, and trading 1% lower at $2,997 on Tuesday.

The crypto market has struggled to stabilise following an early-October selloff that led to over $19 billion in liquidations and erased more than $1 trillion from token market value. In recent times, retail involvement and dip-buying activities have declined, especially in speculative altcoins, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier this year, Bitcoin surged close to $126,000, fueled by hopes of several Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts and increased institutional adoption. However, these narratives have stagnated, and momentum-driven buyers have pulled back. The decline is significantly impacting digital-asset treasury firms, whose valuations were based on the earlier rally, it added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.