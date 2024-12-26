Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Cryptocurrency/  Bitcoin drops to $95,420 after 135% gain YTD even as MicroStrategy's move may allow higher inflows

Nikita Prasad

  • Bitcoin Prices Today: The digital asset was down around three per cent to $95,420 even as the broader gauge of cryptocurrencies comprising Ether, Solana and Dogecoin were down around three per cent.

Bitcoin Prices Today: The digital asset was down around three per cent to $95,420 on Thursday even after MicroStrategy's move to sell more shares. (Photo: Reuters)

Bitcoin declined even with cryptocurrency stockpiler MicroStrategy Inc. planing to issue more shares, a move that would allow it to buy even more tokens.

The digital asset was down around 3% at $95,420 as of 7:12 a.m. in New York on Thursday. A broader gauge of cryptocurrencies comprising smaller tokens including Ether, Solana and meme-coin favorite Dogecoin was down around 3%.

MicroStrategy Inc. is seeking permission to increase the number of authorized shares of Class A common stock and preferred stock, according to a Dec. 23 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such a move would provide the company, which has transformed itself from a software maker into a Bitcoin accumulator, more firepower.

MicroStrategy announced earlier this week it had purchased an additional $561 million of the digital token at an average price near last week’s record high. That marked the seventh week in a row of purchases.

Bitcoin has risen 135% so far this year, exceeding returns from traditional investments such as global stocks and gold.

Some traders cautioned that markets could turn volatile in the coming day on massive expiries of open interest in Bitcoin and Ether derivatives.

On Friday, a record $43 billion of open interest including $13.95 billion in Bitcoin options and $3.77 billion in Ether options will expire on derivatives exchange Deribit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
