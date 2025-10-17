Bitcoin drops under $106,000 to hit its lowest level in months, Binance-linked coin also struggles — Here's why

The global cryptocurrency market has experienced a sharp downturn, wiping billions of dollars in investor wealth. According to CoinGecko data, the market's total value has plunged by over $600 billion in just a week, marking one of the steepest declines in recent months.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, fell 4% to $103,550 on Friday morning, hitting its lowest level since June after reaching a peak of $126,000 in early October. Other major tokens also suffered heavy losses, with Ethereum slipping under $3,700 on Friday. The Binance-linked coin, the world's fourth-largest cryptocurrency, slumped nearly 11% on the same day, according to Bloomberg.

FxPro chief market analyst Alex Kuptsikevich described Friday's drop as an “even more dangerous dynamic” than the previous week, indicating a “massive sell-off in search of a new bottom”, Barron’s reported.

What triggered this decline? The primary cause of the market turmoil was the escalation of the US-China trade war. Last Friday, CNN reported that the crypto market experienced a “mini crash” after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on some Chinese imports, resulting in $19 billion in liquidated positions.

Furthermore, a massive flow of investors exited the crypto market, with them withdrawing a net $593 million from US-listed Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds on Thursday. This sell-off was driven by risk-off sentiment, which has been sweeping through markets.

“More than anything, I think crypto is acting like a canary in the coal mine, suggesting the market is on edge because of emerging credit worries,” Matthew Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise, told Bloomberg.

Gold and silver rise After a week-long rout that erased hundreds of billions in digital asset value, Bitcoin has again failed to live up to its billing as a safe harbor asset. Meanwhile, traditional havens such as gold and silver continue to hit fresh highs, while Bitcoin disappointed, Bloomberg reported.

