Bitcoin ends its bang of a 2021 with a December whimper

Bitcoin started 2021 with a bang, quickly notching new highs as more investors -- especially big-name Wall Street institutions -- became interested in it as a speculative asset or as a hedge against rising prices. Other positive developments, including the launch of the first U.S. exchange-traded fund tracking Bitcoin futures, also helped propel it higher over the year. Globally, more than $20 billion was invested in crypto exchange-traded products through November, a record, according to ETFGI, a research and consultancy firm. Assets increased roughly 550% year to date, up from $3.1 billion at the end of last year, the firm said in a report.