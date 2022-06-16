Bitcoin erases early rally by diving below $21k, dominance dips in crypto market

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services earlier today said, "More than the 75bp hike in Fed funds rate, which was expected, it was the Fed chief comments and guidance that have calmed the markets, temporarily. Jay Powel's remark that "we have the tools and resolve to achieve price stability" reflects confidence in containing inflation. His guidance of a 3.4% rate by end of 2022 and a 3.8% terminal rate in 2023 reflect the determination to fight inflation. However, the presently unknown factor is whether the rising rates will tip the US economy into recession."