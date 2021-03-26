Bitcoin ETF – The race to follow the trend

Fidelity and Goldman Sachs have filed prospectus with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to get its approval for setting a Bitcoin ETF. However, it is not yet assured if the SEC will approve the plan. The regulator has been receiving proposals for ETF launch from various companies over years but hasn’t given approval to any as yet. The U.S’ financial watchdog argued that the bitcoin market is too volatile, lacks sufficient surveillance and is too easily manipulated.