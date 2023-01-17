Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, other crypto prices today fall. Check latest rates2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 08:34 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading around the $21,000 mark, remaining relatively stable over the last 24 hours
Bitcoin price today gained to trade above $21,000 even as the world's largest and most popular digital token was trading with cuts of nearly a per cent at $21,102. It crossed the level on Saturday, first since November 8, 2022. The price of Bitcoin was stuck in a narrow range around $16,000 to $17,000 for weeks before the latest breakout. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was up almost flat in the last 24 hours to $1.02 trillion, as per the data by CoinGecko.
