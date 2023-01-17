Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, other crypto prices today fall. Check latest rates

“BTC is currently trading around the $21,000 mark, remaining relatively stable over the last 24 hours. It experienced a significant increase of 25% already this year, with most of the gains happening since last Tuesday when it was hovering around $17,400. This surge is likely driven by renewed investor confidence in the U.S. central bank's ability to control inflation without harming the economy. Ether, following a similar pattern to Bitcoin, has also seen an increase in value, reaching a two-month high before falling slightly. On the other hand, MANA, the native token of the 3D virtual reality platform Decentraland, has increased by more than 16%," said CEO and Co-founder, Edul Patel, Mudrex.