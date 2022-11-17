“Most cryptocurrencies fell after Genesis suspended the withdrawals. Bitcoin is currently trading below the $16,700 level. Even though BTC rose on Tuesday, reacting to the latest inflation news, it could not sustain the gains. If BTC sustains below the $17,622 level, it may increase the prospect of a break below the $15,588 zone. On the other hand, Ethereum has declined by 3% in the past 24 hours. It suggests the strength of the sellers in the market. If the selling pressure intensifies, we may see ETH drop to $1,100 level. To gain the upper hand, buyers must push the price above the $1,300 level," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.

