Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, other crypto prices today surge. Check latest rates1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 07:48 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was up more than 3% in the last 24 hours to $1.09 trillion
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin's price today rose as the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading about 3% higher at $23,202. The global crypto market cap today was up more than 3% in the last 24 hours to $1.09 trillion, as per the data by CoinGecko.
