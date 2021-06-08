Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin prices fall today. Check latest crypto prices

Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin prices fall today. Check latest crypto prices1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
- The cryptocurrency sector overall suffered outflows of $94.2 million last week, the data by CoinShares showed.
Cryptocurrencies prices witnessed a sell-off today with Bitcoin falling 8% to trade below the $34,000 level while other digital coins like ether and dogecoin also plunged in the last 24 hours.
As per CoinDesk data, Bitcoin price was trading at $33,663.43, down 8%. Ethereum declined 7% to $2,595 while Dogecoin tumbled around 10% trading at $0.33. Other cryptocurrencies like XRP, Litecoin also fell more than 10% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin outflows hit $141 million in the week ending June 4, representing 8.3% of the net inflows seen this year. For the year so far, bitcoin still showed net inflows of $4.2 billion, according to digital currency manager CoinShares data released on Monday. Digital asset product weekly trading volume on bitcoin has fallen 62% compared with last month.
On the other hand, Ether, the token used for the Ethereum blockchain, continued to see inflows, with $33 million this week.
Bitcoin funds and products posted record outflows last week as investors continued to cast a cautious eye on the world's largest cryptocurrency, which has seen its upward momentum stall in the last few months.
In another news, a slew of crypto-related accounts in China's Twitter-like Weibo platform were blocked over the weekend, as Beijing stepped up a crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining.
Over the weekend, access to several of widely followed crypto-related Weibo accounts was denied, with a message saying each account "violates laws and rules." The Weibo freeze comes as Chinese media have stepped up reporting against crypto trading. The stepped-up crackdown also comes as China's central bank is accelerating testing of its own digital currency.
(With inputs from agencies)
