As per CoinDesk data, Bitcoin was up nearly 1% to $32,791 whereas ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain, surged over 4%, however, it was trading below the $2,000 level at $1,992. Dogecoin, on the other hand, also gained as it was up at $0.19. Other digital coins like Cardano, XRP were trading with gains of nearly 1% over the last 24 hours.

