Bitcoin, ether gain marginally; dogecoin, Shiba Inu fall. Check cryptocurrency prices today2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 08:15 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was almost flat in the last 24 hours to $847 billion
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today gained with the world's largest and most popular digital token trading almost flat with a positive bias at $16,871. The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was almost flat in the last 24 hours to $847 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.
