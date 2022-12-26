“The price of Bitcoin remained below the $17,000 mark over the weekend. In the past few days, Bitcoin has faced resistance on both sides, indicating a lack of consensus among market participants. If Bitcoin can close above the $16,900 level, it may resume its previous upward trend. Meanwhile, Ethereum has been relatively stagnant over the weekend, lacking the momentum for a significant price shift. It is currently trading in a narrow range without any clear bullish or bearish signals. If the price moves above the support level of $1,230, it could potentially see an upward trend," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex.

