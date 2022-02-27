In the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict , the cryptocurrency market is witnesses fluctuations with Bitcoin, the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency, plunging 3.1% to $38,508 in last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.82 Trillion, down 3.2% in the last 24 hours.

Over the last 24 hours, Ethereum dropped 4.1% to $2,706.81, while Solana dipped 7% to $87.21 although its gained in the early hours on Sunday. Polkadot dropped 2% to $17.65, Dogecoin dropped 3.4% to $0.125384, however, it gained in the early hours of Sunday. Shiba Inu dropped 6.3% to $0.00002381 but witnessed a 0.4% upward movement in the early hours of Sunday.

Interestingly, Ukrainian officials are directly soliciting crypto donations, adding to crowdfunding efforts that have raised more than $5 million in Bitcoin, Ether and other tokens since Friday. Ukraine’s official Twitter handle, as well an account belonging to the country’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, shared details of the crypto wallets on Saturday. Victor Zhora, one of Ukraine’s top cyberdefense officials, confirmed to Bloomberg that the tweets and the wallet addresses were accurate.

The addresses posted by these accounts have received hundreds of donations worth more than $3 million in less than 24 hours, according to transaction information available for the wallets and data from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. The median donation was worth around $95, Elliptic co-founder Tom Robinson previously told Bloomberg News.

Meanwhile, non-fungible tokens are also being sold to raise funds for Ukraine. Reli3f, a humanitarian aid effort founded by web3 supporters, raised more than $1 million on Friday through an NFT collection that the group said sold out in 30 seconds, Bloomberg reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

