Bitcoin, ether, other crypto prices today fall; Cardano gains
06 Jan 2023, 08:17 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was down in the last 24 hours to $850 billion
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin price today slipped with the world's largest and most popular digital token trading flat with a negative bias at $16,819. Overall, the global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down in the last 24 hours to $850 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.
