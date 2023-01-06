Bitcoin, ether, other crypto prices today fall; Cardano gains

“The price of Bitcoin has remained below $17,000 due to market volatility following the recent Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) minutes. The FOMC has indicated that it will maintain interest rate hikes, which has caused market participants to react. The current support level for BTC is at $16,800, with resistance at $16,900 and $17,000," said chief executive officer (CEO) and Co-founder, Edul Patel, Mudrex.