Bitcoin, ether, other crypto prices today fall; dogecoin tumbles 6%, Shiba Inu tanks 10%2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 08:40 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was down more than a per cent in the last 24 hours
In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin was trading more than a per cent lower at $20,478. After surging to an all-time high of almost $69,000 in November last year, Bitcoin's price has been trading in a narrow range of around $20,000 since June this year.