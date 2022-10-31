“The price of Bitcoin continues to trade below the $21,000 level as bulls have lost control in the past 24 hours. BTC is consolidated under the resistance of $21,000. If BTC can trade sideways this week, bulls may lose further and drop to the nearest support line. If demand grows slightly today, we might soon see BTC retesting the $21,000 level. If bulls lose momentum, BTC might go down to $20,300 and then to $19,600," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex - A Global Crypto Investment Platform.