Bitcoin, ether plunge over 5% whereas Shiba Inu tanks 10%. Check cryptocurrency prices today1 min read . 08:29 AM IST
- Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency, also slipped more than 5%
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today plunged to trade below the $45,000 level. The digital token fell over 5% to $44,611. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency is down about 2% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. It is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year.
On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also slipped more than 5% to $3,223. Meanwhile, dogecoin price declined by more than 7% to $0.13 whereas Shiba Inu was also trading over 9% lower at $0.000025.
The performance of other digital tokens also plunged with Solana, Polygon, Litecoin, Stellar, Cardano, Uniswap, Terra also trading with cuts in the range of 5-11% over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was above the $2 trillion mark even as it tanked to $2.18 trillion, more than 3% change in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko.
US listed companies that hold cryptocurrencies on behalf of users and customers should account for those assets as a liability on their balance sheet and disclose the related risks to investors, the securities regulator said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidance would apply to a range of listed entities, including crypto exchanges and traditional firms such as retail brokers and banks that are increasingly providing cryptocurrency services and holding digital assets on behalf of a range of clients.
(With inputs from agencies)
