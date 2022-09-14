Bitcoin, ether, Solana, other crypto prices today crash. Check latest rates2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 08:52 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin's price today plunged more than 8% today
Bitcoin price today plunged in the wake broad based sell-off after higher-than-expected US inflation data. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than 8% lower at $20,373. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down over 5% in the last 24 hours at $1.04 trillion, as per CoinGecko.