Bitcoin, ether, Solana, other crypto prices today crash. Check latest rates

"Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most cryptocurrencies fell after the U.S inflation data disappointed investors on Tuesday as inflation rose more than expected. BTC dipped to the $20,000 level after a brief relief rally and reaching the $22,000 mark yesterday. Investors and traders may need some time to digest the report and get back to the market. On the other hand, the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum also fell by 6%. ETH’s decline comes ahead of the much anticipated Merge upgrade. But, if buyers can keep ETH above the $1,500 level we may expect a local bounce back," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex, a global crypto investment platform.

