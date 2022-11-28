Bitcoin, ether, Solana, other crypto prices today plunge, while dogecoin surges 6%1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 08:26 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices plunged this month after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire
In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's price today was trading more than 2% lower at $16,129. On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also fell by more than 4% to $1,162.