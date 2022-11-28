"Bitcoin traded sideways after claiming the $16,000 level in the past 24 hours. The price of BTC bounced off the $15,400 level and recovered over the weekend. Buyers must step in and move BTC above the $16,600 level for an upward trend. However, since volatility has decreased, which means that neither side is ready for a sharp move, so BTC is likely to trade sideways for some more time. But, if the price falls from the overhead resistance and breaks below the $15,588 level, it could indicate a downtrend," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex, a global crypto investment platform.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}