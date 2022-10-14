“Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most cryptocurrencies changed hands in green after the release of September’s U.S Consumer Price Inflation data which was higher than expected. BTC rose by nearly 4% after dropping to as low as $18,300 post-CPI’s release. If BTC can move above the current level, we might see it rise to US$20,00 soon. On the other hand, ETH has also covered its losses by gaining almost 3% in the past 24 hours. If ETH can close above the US$1,400, we might see an upward trend," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex- A Global Crypto Investment Platform.