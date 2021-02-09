Bitcoin extends gains above $47,000 in Asia

Bitcoin extends gains above $47,000 in Asia1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 06:38 AM IST
Bitcoin posted its largest daily percentage gain in more than three years overnight, after Tesla made the announcement in its 2020 annual report
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies extended gains in Asia on Tuesday, with bitcoin and ethereum reaching record highs, in the wake of a Tesla Inc investment in bitcoin.
Bitcoin added as much as 2.5% to hit a record high of $47,565.86 on Tuesday and has gained 61% for the year so far. Ethereum hit a record of $1,784. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
