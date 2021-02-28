Bitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20 days

Bitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20 days1 min read . 07:28 PM IST
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency has risen as much as 70% since the start of the year, hitting a record high of $58,354.14 one week ago
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency has risen as much as 70% since the start of the year, hitting a record high of $58,354.14 one week ago
Bitcoin fell to its lowest since Feb. 8 in thin on Sunday, down 3.7% from Friday's close as the pullback from a record high near $60,000 continued.
Bitcoin fell to its lowest since Feb. 8 in thin on Sunday, down 3.7% from Friday's close as the pullback from a record high near $60,000 continued.
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency has risen as much as 70% since the start of the year, hitting a record high of $58,354.14 one week ago amid increasing confidence that it will become a mainstream investment and payments vehicle.
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency has risen as much as 70% since the start of the year, hitting a record high of $58,354.14 one week ago amid increasing confidence that it will become a mainstream investment and payments vehicle.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.