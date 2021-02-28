Subscribe
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20 days
Bitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20 days

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST Reuters

Bitcoin fell to its lowest since Feb. 8 in thin on Sunday, down 3.7% from Friday's close as the pullback from a record high near $60,000 continued.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency has risen as much as 70% since the start of the year, hitting a record high of $58,354.14 one week ago amid increasing confidence that it will become a mainstream investment and payments vehicle.

