Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin eyes $50,000 for first time since El Salvador rollout

Bitcoin eyes $50,000 for first time since El Salvador rollout

Bitcoin tumbled as much as 17% on Sept. 7 after El Salvador’s experiment with Bitcoin
1 min read . 05:49 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Bitcoin tumbled as much as 17% on Sept. 7 after El Salvador’s experiment with Bitcoin -- the biggest test of the token’s real-world usefulness

Bitcoin is making a push back to $50,000 for the first time since El Salvador’s checked rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender at the start of September.

After dropping as low 3.2% to $46,933 in earlier trading, Bitcoin edged up 1.6% to $49,237 as of 2:32 p.m. in New York trading. The push higher toward the round number bolstered the spirits of Bitcoin enthusiasts across Twitter.   

Bitcoin tumbled as much as 17% on Sept. 7 after El Salvador’s experiment with Bitcoin -- the biggest test of the token’s real-world usefulness -- had a rocky start because of technical glitches to the official digital wallet. 

Not everyone was high on the digital asset Monday, with Citadel Securities founder Ken Griffin saying that Bitcoin is a “Jihadist" call during a talk at the Economic Club of Chicago. To be sure, Griffin said Citadel would trade the asset if it was closely regulated.  

