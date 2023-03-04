Bitcoin falls 5.2% to $22,253, Ethereum down 5.35% as Silvergate unravels2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 09:16 AM IST
- Cryptocurrencies took a tumble after the recent unsettling reports involving Silvergate Capital
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, dropped 5.2 per cent to $22,253 at 2204 GMT on Friday, losing $1,213 from its previous close. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 11.9 per cent from the year's high of $25,270 on 16 February.
