Bitcoin falls 5% to $57,000 ahead of Fed decision, slumps 16% in April
April witnessed a substantial drop of almost 16% in the value of the most traded cryptocurrency globally.
Bitcoin experienced a nearly 6 per cent decline on Wednesday, marking its the worst monthly performance since April 2022. This downturn occurred as investors withdrew funds from cryptocurrencies in anticipation of an interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.
