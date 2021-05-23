This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bitcoin punctuates wild week with a fresh bout of volatility
3 min read.04:55 PM ISTBloomberg
The digital token slumped as much as 11% on Sunday, and traded 9.6% lower at $34,432 as of 11 a.m. in London
A day earlier, Bitcoin had climbed back above $38,000 following a tweet from Elon Musk in which the Tesla Inc
Bitcoin’s extreme volatility carried into the weekend as the world’s largest cryptocurrency continued to whipsaw investors still reeling from a brutal stretch.
The digital token slumped as much as 11% on Sunday, and traded 9.6% lower at $34,432 as of 11 a.m. in London. A day earlier, Bitcoin had climbed back above $38,000 following a tweet from Elon Musk in which the Tesla Inc. CEO said he supported crypto in the battle against fiat currencies.
Investors in Bitcoin are experiencing one of its rockiest weeks ever after a string of negative headlines, with prices swinging as much as 30% during the day. Bitcoin fell as low as $30,016 on Wednesday, the least since January. Even with the gyrations, Bitcoin is still up 300% in the past year.
The turbulent stretch began after Musk said Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles, citing the coin’s intensive energy use. Another blow came Friday when China reiterated a warning that it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining as part of an effort to control financial risks.
“Bitcoin has two problems, ESG and decreasing reliance on China, both of which could take some time" Edward Moya, senior market analyst with Oanda Corp., wrote in a note.
Other cryptocurrencies also slumped on Sunday, with Ethereum briefly trading below $2,000 and satirical token Dogecoin dropping more than 9%, according to Coinmarketcap.com.
The latest warning from Beijing followed a statement earlier in the week disseminated by the People’s Bank of China that financial institutions weren’t allowed to accept cryptocurrencies for payment.
China has long expressed displeasure with the anonymity provided by Bitcoin and other crypto tokens. The country is home to a large concentration of the world’s crypto miners who use vast sums of computing power to verify transactions on the blockchain.