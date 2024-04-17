Bitcoin falls 8% in five days; here are 4 reasons behind the plunge
Over the past 24 hours, the global cryptocurrency market experienced a 4.1% decrease, reaching approximately $2.29 trillion in market capitalization.
Bitcoin continues to fall on Wednesday, April 17, by declining over 3.84 per cent to $61,309. The world's largest cryptocurrency has fallen over 8.81 per cent in past five days and over 10.31 per cent in the last one month.
