OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin falls after Elon Musk tweets 'broken-heart emoji' for token

Bitcoin prices slipped more than 3% to around $37,809 on Friday after a cryptic tweet from Elon Musk hinting at a potential split with the largest cryptocurrency, the latest post from the billionaire to buffet the token’s price.

The decline dented a stabilization in the largest virtual currency and the crypto sector in general this week after a rout in May. Though it remains on course for its best weekly gain in about a month as it tries to recover from May's crash.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

In his latest tweet, Musk wrote “#Bitcoin" with a broken heart emoji.

Musk has roiled Bitcoin prices with his social media messages, including a decision to suspend payments using the token to Tesla Inc. over environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout