Bitcoin falls after Elon Musk tweets 'broken-heart emoji' for token1 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2021, 07:51 AM IST
- In his latest tweet, Musk wrote “#Bitcoin” with a broken heart emoji.
Bitcoin prices slipped more than 3% to around $37,809 on Friday after a cryptic tweet from Elon Musk hinting at a potential split with the largest cryptocurrency, the latest post from the billionaire to buffet the token’s price.
The decline dented a stabilization in the largest virtual currency and the crypto sector in general this week after a rout in May. Though it remains on course for its best weekly gain in about a month as it tries to recover from May's crash.
Musk has roiled Bitcoin prices with his social media messages, including a decision to suspend payments using the token to Tesla Inc. over environmental concerns.
(With inputs from agencies)
