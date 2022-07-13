Bitcoin below $20,000, dogecoin, Shiba Inu, other crypto prices today also dip; Uniswap gains2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 08:14 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has been hovering around $19,000 to $21,000 over the past four weeks
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today fell back below $20,000 after enjoying its strongest run in more than three months last week. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading at $19,479, down more than 2%. Bitcoin has been hovering around $19,000 to $21,000 over the past four weeks, less than a third of its $69,000 peak in 2021.