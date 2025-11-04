Bitcoin falls below $104,000 as investors book profits. Can the crypto recover its losses in short-term?

Global cryptocurrency market's benchmark digital asset, Bitcoin, prices dropped below $104,000 on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, due to the pressures in the macroeconomic environment and investors booking their profits to secure their crypto market gains.

“The recent drop in Bitcoin is largely a product of macro pressures and profit-taking. With U.S. rate-cut expectations pushed further out, cryptos, specifically Bitcoin, have faced renewed selling,” said Sumit Gupta, Co-founder of CoinDCX on Tuesday.

Bitcoin price today Bitcoin prices dropped more than 4% to hit a low of $103,049.39 on Tuesday, compared to $107,670 at the same time during Monday's market session.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin's market capitalisation (M-Cap) dropped more than 2% to $2.06 trillion over the last 24 hours as trading volumes surged 58.55% to $84.39 billion. The rise in trading volumes shows that the investors are selling the digital asset to secure their profits.

Over the last one-year period, Bitcoin prices have given crypto market investors more than 50% returns on their investment. However, the digital asset has lost over 15% in the last one-month period after hitting its lifetime high level in early October.

CoinMarketCap data also highlighted that Bitcoin prices have dropped a little over 10% in the last one-week period. The data also showed that Bitcoin prices hit a 24-hour high level of $107,673.23, while the 24-hour low level was at $102,911.76, according to the exchange data.

Bitcoin prices hit their all-time high level at $126,198.07 on 7 October 2025, while their lifetime low level was at $$0.04865 on 15 July 2010.

BTC price may begin a recovery phase later this month. Meanwhile, a decisive break below that could open the door to deeper correction near $95,000 or lower

Can the crypto recover its losses? Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder of CoinDCX, told Mint that the recent drop in Bitcoin prices comes as the digital asset dropped below its key support zone, fueling a panic-selling situation in the market.

“BTC price broke below key support zones and attracted a wave of liquidations and panic selling. Therefore, the current trade dynamics appear more about positioning and sentiments right now and less about fundamentals,” said Gupta.

In the short term, the Bitcoin prices are expected to remain volatile as the digital asset aims to defend the $100,000 mark. The crypto market expert also highlighted that if the Bitcoin prices fall below that mark, it can fuel a deeper correction to $95,000 or a lower level.

“In the short term, Bitcoin is expected to stay consolidated but volatile and try hard to defend the threshold at $100K. If this materialises, the BTC price may begin a recovery phase later this month. Meanwhile, a decisive break below that could open the door to deeper correction near $95,000 or lower,” said the crypto market expert.

However, in the long term, the outlook for Bitcoin remains unchanged, and the recent pullback looks like a ‘cooling-off phase’ rather than the start of a bearish market.

“From a broader perspective, the long-term outlook remains unchanged. Institutional demand remains steady, network activity is healthy, and Bitcoin continues to evolve as a macro asset. Therefore, this pullback appears to be a cooling-off phase rather than the beginning of a newbearmarket,” said Sumit Gupta.

