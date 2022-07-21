Bitcoin falls below $23,000, other cryptocurrency prices today also tank2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 08:20 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has been in recovery mode so far this week
Listen to this article
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today plunged as the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency declined more than a per cent to $22,955, after rising above $24,000 on Wednesday for the first time in more than a month. The recent rebound in Bitcoin has pared its loss this year to about 50%.