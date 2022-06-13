Bitcoin falls below $25,000. What's the way forward?

Despite the collapse in the domestic equity market today, the cryptocurrency markets have reached a record low in 2022. The worldwide crypto market value is $985.07B, an 11.08 per cent loss over the past day, according to CoinMarketCap statistics, and with today's dip this year, the global cryptocurrency market cap has plummeted by almost USD 1 trillion so far. In the midst of a bearish crypto market, Bitcoin, the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency, fell 11.10 per cent in the previous 24 hours to $24,556.65 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $51,70,28,31,258 USD. Bitcoin's market cap has dropped 11.77 per cent to $463,816,731,125.85, and the top three losers of the day are Green Satoshi Token, Bitcoin, and BNB.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}