Bitcoin falls below the psychological mark $29k. Why investors are bearish?3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 03:20 PM IST
The cryptocurrency market witnessed a steep downside in value, however, volumes picked up. Bitcoin's dominance dropped, while Elon Musk's Dogecoin rallied sharply. Ethereum and BNB were also in the red.
The cryptocurrency market was on the hotbed, slipping by over 3% in the last 24 hours. The leader of the market, Bitcoin witnessed a steep selloff to even erase its psychological mark of $29,000. However, the volumes surged despite the valuation falling of the market. UK inflation for March came as a spoilsport for the market as fears of rate hikes to continue in upcoming policies dampened the mood.
