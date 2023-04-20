Bitcoin falls below the psychological mark $29k. Why investors are bearish?

The United Kingdom's CPI inflation came in at 10.1% in March 2023 --- and although this was lower compared to the previous month's print of 10.4% --- however was above the market's estimates of 9.8%. Also, UK's inflation stays above the 10% mark for seven consecutive months and is still above the Bank of England's target of 2% for about two years now.

