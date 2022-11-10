Bitcoin falls to 2 year low; ether, other crypto prices today continue to crash2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 09:08 AM IST
- Other major cryptocurrencies continued to dip as the events negatively impacted investor sentiment
Cryptocurrency prices today remained under pressure after crypto exchange Binance said it was pulling out of a deal to purchase failing rival FTX Trading. Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back out of the FTX deal, struck between the CEOs of the two exchanges on Tuesday. The deal was pending Binance's due diligence on FTX's balance sheet.