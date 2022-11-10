Bitcoin falls to 2 year low; ether, other crypto prices today continue to crash

"The global crypto market crumbled for another consecutive day after Binance decided to pull out of the FTX deal, sending Bitcoin to its new yearly low of US$15,698. BTC is currently trading at a level which is not seen since November 2020. The liquidations in Solana’s decentralized finance markets also added to the selling pressure. Other major cryptocurrencies continued to dip as the events negatively impacted investor sentiment," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.