Bitcoin falls to lowest this month; dogecoin plunges 5%. Check cryptocurrency prices today2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 08:38 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was down over a per cent in the last 24 hours to $841 billion
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price dropped to its lowest level in three weeks with the world's largest and most popular digital token trading more than a per cent lower at $16,764. The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down over a per cent in the last 24 hours to $841 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.
